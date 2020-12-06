657 Shares in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) Purchased by Acadian Asset Management LLC

Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 657 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $126,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in Nordson during the third quarter worth about $47,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. boosted its holdings in Nordson by 72.6% during the third quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 404 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Nordson during the second quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in Nordson during the third quarter valued at approximately $192,000. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Nordson during the second quarter valued at approximately $219,000. 67.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NDSN opened at $200.42 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.04, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 3.11 and a quick ratio of 2.22. Nordson Co. has a one year low of $96.46 and a one year high of $216.87. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $203.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $194.09.

In related news, EVP Jeffrey A. Pembroke sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.70, for a total value of $794,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,009 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,565,388.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mary G. Puma sold 1,848 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.12, for a total transaction of $366,125.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,848 shares of company stock worth $3,374,676 over the last three months. 2.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NDSN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Nordson in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. BidaskClub raised Nordson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Nordson has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $193.20.

Nordson Company Profile

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. Its Adhesive Dispensing Systems segment provides dispensing, coating, and laminating systems for adhesives, lotions, liquids, and fibers to disposable products and roll goods; automated adhesive dispensing systems used in packaged goods industries; components and systems used in the thermoplastic melt stream; and product assembly systems for use in paper and paperboard converting applications, and manufacturing roll goods, as well as for the assembly of plastic, metal, and wood products.

