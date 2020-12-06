$668.53 Million in Sales Expected for The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) will post sales of $668.53 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for The Cooper Companies’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $673.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $661.80 million. The Cooper Companies reported sales of $646.20 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 3.5%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 4th.

On average, analysts expect that The Cooper Companies will report full year sales of $2.77 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.70 billion to $2.81 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $2.94 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.87 billion to $2.99 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for The Cooper Companies.

The Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 2nd. The medical device company reported $3.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.09 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $681.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $678.32 million. The Cooper Companies had a net margin of 11.40% and a return on equity of 13.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.30 earnings per share.

COO has been the subject of several research reports. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of The Cooper Companies in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Raymond James lifted their price target on The Cooper Companies from $330.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Stephens boosted their target price on The Cooper Companies from $325.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on The Cooper Companies from $351.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded The Cooper Companies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $345.50.

In other news, Director Jody S. Lindell sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.69, for a total transaction of $2,201,485.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Gary S. Petersmeyer sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.54, for a total value of $348,540.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 10,038 shares of company stock valued at $3,438,325. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Veritas Asset Management LLP lifted its position in shares of The Cooper Companies by 47.8% in the 3rd quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 2,329,227 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $785,229,000 after acquiring an additional 753,466 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in shares of The Cooper Companies by 221.6% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 362,045 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $122,043,000 after acquiring an additional 249,476 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Cooper Companies by 59.0% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 608,199 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $205,036,000 after acquiring an additional 225,611 shares during the period. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of The Cooper Companies by 197.4% in the 2nd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 266,025 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $75,455,000 after acquiring an additional 176,575 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Cooper Companies by 39.0% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 545,905 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $154,841,000 after acquiring an additional 153,283 shares during the period. 85.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:COO opened at $345.71 on Friday. The Cooper Companies has a 1-year low of $236.68 and a 1-year high of $371.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $338.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $315.77. The firm has a market cap of $18.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.83.

The Cooper Companies Company Profile

The Cooper Companies, Inc operates as a medical device company worldwide. It operates through CooperVision and CooperSurgical business units. The company develops, manufactures, and markets a range of contact lenses, including spherical lenses, and toric and multifocal lenses that correct near- and farsightedness, as well as addresses various complex visual defects, such as astigmatism and presbyopia.

