888 (OTCMKTS:EIHDF) Earns “Buy” Rating from Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of 888 (OTCMKTS:EIHDF) in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating on shares of 888 in a research report on Thursday, October 1st.

Get 888 alerts:

888 stock opened at $3.75 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.65. 888 has a 1 year low of $0.85 and a 1 year high of $3.94.

888 Company Profile

888 Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online gaming entertainment products and solutions. It operates through Business to Customer and Business to Business segments. The company owns proprietary software solutions that provide a range of virtual online gaming services over the internet, including casino and games, poker, sport, bingo, and social games.

Recommended Story: Straddles

Receive News & Ratings for 888 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 888 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.