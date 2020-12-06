92,382 Shares in Ovid Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:OVID) Acquired by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Ovid Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:OVID) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 92,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $530,000. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.16% of Ovid Therapeutics as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new stake in Ovid Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $160,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Ovid Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in Ovid Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $699,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Ovid Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $94,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Ovid Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $63,000. 38.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on OVID shares. BidaskClub cut shares of Ovid Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ovid Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Ovid Therapeutics in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut shares of Ovid Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $4.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup cut shares of Ovid Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.84.

OVID stock opened at $2.68 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.17. Ovid Therapeutics Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.80 and a 12 month high of $9.40. The company has a market cap of $170.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.72 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 3.02.

Ovid Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OVID) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.07. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ovid Therapeutics Inc. will post -1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Ovid Therapeutics Profile

Ovid Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops impactful medicines for patients and families with neurological disorders in the United States. The company is developing OV101, a drug candidate, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of angelman syndrome in adults; and completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of fragile X syndrome in adolescent and young male adults.

