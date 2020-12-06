Aberdeen Japan Investment Trust PLC (AJIT.L) (LON:AJIT) Sets New 12-Month High at $745.00

Aberdeen Japan Investment Trust PLC (AJIT.L) (LON:AJIT)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 745 ($9.73) and last traded at GBX 745 ($9.73), with a volume of 7354 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 735 ($9.60).

The company has a current ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.90. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 679.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 639.96. The firm has a market cap of £101.25 million and a PE ratio of 39.21.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 3rd will be given a GBX 6 ($0.08) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a yield of 0.83%. Aberdeen Japan Investment Trust PLC (AJIT.L)’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.95%.

Aberdeen Japan Investment Trust PLC (AJIT.L) Company Profile (LON:AJIT)

Aberdeen Japan Investment Trust PLC, formerly Aberdeen All Asia Investment Trust PLC, is an investment company. The Company aims to achieve long-term capital growth principally through investment in listed Japanese companies. It invests in a portfolio of over 40 companies in Japan selected from approximately 3,500 listed stocks in the Japan market.

