Acadian Asset Management LLC Acquires 646 Shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) by 178.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,008 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 646 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $161,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 60.5% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 321 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the third quarter valued at about $54,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 85.3% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 365 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtus Alternative Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the second quarter valued at about $65,000. 78.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ARE opened at $170.94 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.07 billion, a PE ratio of 39.48, a P/E/G ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.79. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a twelve month low of $109.22 and a twelve month high of $177.70. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $160.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $163.16.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) last issued its earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by ($1.20). The business had revenue of $545.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $450.55 million. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 4.79% and a net margin of 29.07%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.44) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 7.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Alexandria Real Estate Equities news, CEO Peter M. Moglia sold 6,119 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.16, for a total transaction of $998,376.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 170,014 shares in the company, valued at $27,739,484.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Friday, October 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $166.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $175.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Friday, October 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $150.31.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500Â® urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT"), is the first, longest-tenured, and pioneering owner, operator, and developer uniquely focused on collaborative life science, technology, and agtech campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $29.2 billion as of September 30, 2020, and an asset base in North America of 47.4 million square feet ("SF").

