Acadian Asset Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Slack Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WORK)

Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Slack Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WORK) by 100.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,170 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,097 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Slack Technologies were worth $166,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new position in Slack Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Slow Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Slack Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in shares of Slack Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Slack Technologies by 100.0% in the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Slack Technologies by 284.7% in the second quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002 shares during the period. 65.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WORK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays downgraded Slack Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, November 30th. Stephens cut Slack Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $37.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley cut Slack Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Slack Technologies from $30.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Cowen cut Slack Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.35.

In other news, CAO Brandon Zell sold 7,500 shares of Slack Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.17, for a total value of $188,775.00. Also, insider Tamar Yehoshua sold 49,083 shares of Slack Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.35, for a total value of $1,342,420.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 132,806 shares in the company, valued at $3,632,244.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,058,316 shares of company stock valued at $38,010,477 in the last 90 days. 26.82% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

WORK opened at $42.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 3.29 and a quick ratio of 3.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -73.79 and a beta of -0.02. The business has a 50-day moving average of $30.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.40. Slack Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.10 and a 12 month high of $44.15.

Slack Technologies (NYSE:WORK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 30th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $234.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $223.48 million. Slack Technologies had a negative return on equity of 39.14% and a negative net margin of 42.73%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Slack Technologies, Inc. will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Slack Technologies, Inc operates Slack, a business technology software platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform brings together people, applications, and data, as well as sells its offering under a software-as-a-service model. The company was formerly known as Tiny Speck, Inc and changed its name to Slack Technologies, Inc in 2014.

