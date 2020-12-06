Acadian Asset Management LLC Has $123,000 Position in CooTek (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:CTK)

Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in CooTek (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:CTK) by 284.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,970 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,473 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in CooTek (Cayman) were worth $123,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Separately, State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of CooTek (Cayman) in the first quarter valued at about $72,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.59% of the company’s stock.

Get CooTek (Cayman) alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CooTek (Cayman) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. CooTek (Cayman) has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.06.

CTK stock opened at $4.59 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $291.95 million, a P/E ratio of -9.56 and a beta of 0.20. CooTek has a 12 month low of $4.12 and a 12 month high of $7.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.80.

CooTek (Cayman) Company Profile

CooTek (Cayman) Inc operates as a mobile internet company in the United States, the People's Republic of China, and internationally. Its primary product is TouchPal Smart Input, an input method for mobile devices that supports approximately 110 languages; and TouchPal Phonebook, Chinese communication application that enables users in China to make phone calls through internet for free, to search contacts on the dial pad, and to block spam calls.

Featured Article: What is a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for CooTek (Cayman) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CooTek (Cayman) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.