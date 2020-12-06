Acadian Asset Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in AXT, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXTI)

Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in AXT, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXTI) by 54.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 24,956 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,823 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in AXT were worth $153,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AXT by 69.1% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 22,306 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 9,115 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of AXT by 9.3% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 72,891 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 6,182 shares during the period. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of AXT in the second quarter valued at approximately $77,000. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AXT in the second quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AXT in the second quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Institutional investors own 56.30% of the company’s stock.

In other AXT news, CEO Morris S. Young sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.01, for a total value of $30,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Gary L. Fischer sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.30, for a total value of $252,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 240,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,514,891.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 156,870 shares of company stock valued at $1,057,598 in the last quarter. 8.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AXTI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. B. Riley downgraded AXT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $6.60 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BWS Financial increased their price target on AXT from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised AXT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 price target for the company in a report on Monday, November 2nd. ValuEngine downgraded AXT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their price target on AXT from $7.50 to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.84.

Shares of NASDAQ AXTI opened at $9.99 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.76. AXT, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.85 and a 1-year high of $10.44. The company has a market cap of $412.59 million, a PE ratio of -332.89 and a beta of 2.30.

AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $25.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.13 million. AXT had a negative return on equity of 0.46% and a negative net margin of 1.01%. On average, research analysts expect that AXT, Inc. will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

AXT Company Profile

AXT, Inc researches, develops, and produces compound and single element semiconductor substrates. It produces semiconductor substrates using its proprietary vertical gradient freeze technology. The company offers indium phosphide (InP) for use in fiber optic lasers and detectors, passive optical networks, data center connectivity, silicon photonics, photonic integrated circuits, terrestrial solar cells, radio frequency amplifier and switching, infrared light-emitting diode (LEDs) motion control, and infrared thermal imaging, as well as for 5G.

