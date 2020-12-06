Acadian Asset Management LLC Invests $148,000 in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN)

Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 7,250 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock, valued at approximately $148,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ninety One UK Ltd bought a new stake in Franklin Resources during the second quarter worth $28,775,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in Franklin Resources by 216.5% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,311,985 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $27,001,000 after acquiring an additional 897,468 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new stake in Franklin Resources during the third quarter worth $17,761,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in Franklin Resources by 46.3% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,728,840 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $56,104,000 after acquiring an additional 863,575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Franklin Resources by 30.7% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,497,902 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $73,352,000 after acquiring an additional 821,781 shares in the last quarter. 44.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Franklin Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Bank of America raised shares of Franklin Resources from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 9th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Franklin Resources from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Franklin Resources from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Franklin Resources in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.05.

In other Franklin Resources news, Director Mariann H. Byerwalter sold 1,827 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.16, for a total transaction of $40,486.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 22.20% of the company’s stock.

BEN stock opened at $23.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.60. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.05. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.91 and a 52 week high of $27.60. The company has a market capitalization of $11.96 billion, a PE ratio of 14.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.24.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The closed-end fund reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.12). Franklin Resources had a net margin of 14.15% and a return on equity of 12.15%. The business had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 2.71 EPS for the current year.

Franklin Resources Profile

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

