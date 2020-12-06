Acadian Asset Management LLC Purchases 50,350 Shares of AutoWeb, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUTO)

Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in AutoWeb, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUTO) by 4,860.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 51,386 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,350 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.39% of AutoWeb worth $161,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on AUTO shares. Barrington Research upgraded shares of AutoWeb from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered AutoWeb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Lake Street Capital raised AutoWeb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $2.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their target price on AutoWeb from $5.00 to $3.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. AutoWeb currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.13.

NASDAQ AUTO opened at $2.83 on Friday. AutoWeb, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.50 and a 52 week high of $5.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.27 million, a P/E ratio of -4.16 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.43.

AutoWeb (NASDAQ:AUTO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The information services provider reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.04. AutoWeb had a negative net margin of 10.53% and a negative return on equity of 49.17%. The firm had revenue of $17.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.57 million.

AutoWeb Company Profile

AutoWeb, Inc operates as a digital marketing company for the automotive industry in the United States. It assists automotive retail dealers and manufacturers to market and sell new and used vehicles to consumers through its programs. The company's products include new vehicle lead program, which allows consumers to submit requests for pricing and availability of specific makes and models; and used vehicle lead program, which allows consumers to search for used vehicles according to search parameters, such as price, make, model, mileage, year, and location of the vehicle.

