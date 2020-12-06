Acadian Asset Management LLC Purchases Shares of 1,467 Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT)

Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Catalent by 2.5% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Catalent by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 4,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Catalent by 133.3% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 385 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its position in shares of Catalent by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 16,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,399,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd boosted its position in shares of Catalent by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 2,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. 91.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Catalent alerts:

In related news, CEO John R. Chiminski sold 182,231 shares of Catalent stock in a transaction on Friday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.01, for a total transaction of $15,673,688.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Steven L. Fasman sold 2,425 shares of Catalent stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.99, for a total transaction of $244,900.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 209,608 shares of company stock worth $18,186,244. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Catalent from $100.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Catalent from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Catalent from $98.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Argus raised their target price on shares of Catalent from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Catalent from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.44.

Shares of NYSE:CTLT opened at $95.40 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $15.71 billion, a PE ratio of 60.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $96.94 and its 200-day moving average is $85.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.56. Catalent, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.04 and a 52 week high of $120.48.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $845.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $812.87 million. Catalent had a net margin of 9.25% and a return on equity of 14.20%. Catalent’s revenue was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.26 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Catalent, Inc. will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

Catalent Company Profile

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides delivery technologies and development solutions for drugs, biologics, and consumer and animal health products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Softgel and Oral Technologies, Biologics, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

Recommended Story: What is the Difference Between Common Shares and Convertible Shares?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT).

Receive News & Ratings for Catalent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Catalent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.