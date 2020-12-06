Acadian Asset Management LLC Purchases Shares of 3,800 Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR)

Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $149,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Nutrien during the second quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in Nutrien by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 67,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,228,000 after acquiring an additional 722 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new stake in Nutrien in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Terril Brothers Inc. raised its position in Nutrien by 297.6% in the 2nd quarter. Terril Brothers Inc. now owns 328,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,543,000 after purchasing an additional 245,828 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 147,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,759,000 after acquiring an additional 15,059 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Nutrien alerts:

A number of research firms recently issued reports on NTR. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Nutrien from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Nutrien from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. UBS Group raised their price target on Nutrien from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Nutrien from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Nutrien from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.50.

NTR stock opened at $50.65 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $43.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.00. Nutrien Ltd. has a 12-month low of $23.85 and a 12-month high of $50.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $28.83 billion, a PE ratio of 297.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.83.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $4.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.83 billion. Nutrien had a return on equity of 4.19% and a net margin of 0.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Nutrien Ltd. will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nutrien Company Profile

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. The company offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products. It also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through operating approximately 2,000 retail locations. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Saskatoon, Canada.

Featured Article: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Receive News & Ratings for Nutrien Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutrien and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.