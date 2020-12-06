AeroVironment (AVAV) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, December 8th. Analysts expect AeroVironment to post earnings of $0.30 per share for the quarter. AeroVironment has set its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance at 1.74-1.94 EPS and its FY21 guidance at $1.74-$1.94 EPS.Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 9th. The aerospace company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $87.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.47 million. AeroVironment had a net margin of 9.26% and a return on equity of 7.30%. The company’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect AeroVironment to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

AVAV opened at $90.47 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.16 and a beta of 0.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $80.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.45. AeroVironment has a twelve month low of $45.00 and a twelve month high of $90.96.

AVAV has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of AeroVironment from $88.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. William Blair raised shares of AeroVironment from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of AeroVironment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.80.

About AeroVironment

AeroVironment, Inc designs, develops, produces, supports, and operates a portfolio of products and services for government agencies and businesses. The company supplies unmanned aircraft systems (UAS) and related services primarily to organizations within the U.S. Department of Defense and to international allied governments; and tactical missile systems and related services to organizations within the U.S.

