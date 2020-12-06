Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) Lifted to Outperform at Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of Agilent Technologies in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. They issued a neutral rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Agilent Technologies in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a buy rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. HSBC upgraded Agilent Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $30.70 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on Agilent Technologies in a report on Monday, November 9th. They set an overweight rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $95.76.

A stock opened at $115.15 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $109.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.76. Agilent Technologies has a twelve month low of $61.13 and a twelve month high of $118.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.50 billion, a PE ratio of 50.07, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 22nd. The medical research company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 13.47% and a return on equity of 21.02%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Agilent Technologies will post 3.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 5th will be given a dividend of $0.194 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 4th. This is a positive change from Agilent Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. Agilent Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 21.95%.

In other news, SVP Michael Tang sold 1,111 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.52, for a total transaction of $115,010.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 61,251 shares in the company, valued at $6,340,703.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 85,842 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.63, for a total value of $9,925,910.46. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 415,347 shares in the company, valued at $48,026,573.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 112,508 shares of company stock valued at $12,928,428.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. World Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 6,608 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $667,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP raised its stake in Agilent Technologies by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 9,539 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $963,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Arjuna Capital lifted its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 8,337 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $842,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 26.7% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 503 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 25.2% in the second quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 562 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period.

About Agilent Technologies

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. It operates in three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid and gas chromatography systems and components; liquid and gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate readers; laboratory software and information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps; and measurement technologies.

