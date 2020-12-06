AIB Group (OTCMKTS:AIBRF) Cut to “Neutral” at Smith Barney Citigroup

Smith Barney Citigroup cut shares of AIB Group (OTCMKTS:AIBRF) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on AIBRF. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating on shares of AIB Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Barclays raised shares of AIB Group from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of AIB Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. They set a buy rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of AIB Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. AIB Group presently has a consensus rating of Buy.

Shares of OTCMKTS AIBRF opened at $2.07 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.36 and its 200-day moving average is $1.25. AIB Group has a twelve month low of $0.87 and a twelve month high of $3.70.

About AIB Group

AIB Group plc provides banking and financial products and services to retail, business, and corporate customers. It operates through Retail Banking, Corporate Institutional & Business Banking, AIB UK, and Group segments. The company offers current and savings accounts, demand deposits, notice deposits, fixed term deposits, junior/student saver deposits, and currency deposits.

