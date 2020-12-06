Alaska Communications Systems Group Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:ALSK)

Alaska Communications Systems Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALSK) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Friday. Traders acquired 6,254 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 3,317% compared to the average volume of 183 call options.

In other Alaska Communications Systems Group news, Director Peter D. Ley sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.94, for a total transaction of $29,100.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 188,026 shares in the company, valued at $364,770.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter D. Ley sold 56,658 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.01, for a total value of $170,540.58. Following the sale, the director now owns 188,026 shares in the company, valued at $565,958.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 137,789 shares of company stock worth $341,474. Company insiders own 4.18% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Alaska Communications Systems Group by 425.8% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 138,133 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 111,862 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alaska Communications Systems Group by 63.5% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 44,283 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 17,193 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alaska Communications Systems Group in the second quarter worth $78,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Alaska Communications Systems Group by 183.7% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 161,527 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $451,000 after acquiring an additional 104,585 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Alaska Communications Systems Group by 5,028.1% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 20,769 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 20,364 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.48% of the company’s stock.

ALSK opened at $3.76 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.47. The company has a market cap of $202.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.12 and a beta of 1.48. Alaska Communications Systems Group has a one year low of $1.44 and a one year high of $3.92.

Alaska Communications Systems Group (NASDAQ:ALSK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $60.51 million for the quarter. Alaska Communications Systems Group had a return on equity of 5.68% and a net margin of 4.13%.

About Alaska Communications Systems Group

Alaska Communications Systems Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides broadband telecommunication and managed information technology services to business, wholesale, and consumer customers in the United States. Its services include voice and broadband services; and managed IT services comprising remote network monitoring and support service, managed IT security and IT professional services, and long distance services primarily over its own terrestrial network to business and wholesale customers.

