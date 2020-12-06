Alexco Resource (NYSE:AXU) and Ur-Energy (NYSE:URG) Financial Review

Ur-Energy (NYSE:URG) and Alexco Resource (NYSE:AXU) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends and valuation.

Profitability

Get Ur-Energy alerts:

This table compares Ur-Energy and Alexco Resource’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ur-Energy -32.77% -19.14% -9.04% Alexco Resource -257.11% -9.67% -8.56%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Ur-Energy and Alexco Resource’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ur-Energy $32.26 million 3.18 -$8.42 million ($0.05) -12.09 Alexco Resource $22.01 million 15.39 -$6.72 million N/A N/A

Alexco Resource has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Ur-Energy.

Risk and Volatility

Ur-Energy has a beta of 1.49, indicating that its share price is 49% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Alexco Resource has a beta of 0.9, indicating that its share price is 10% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Ur-Energy and Alexco Resource, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ur-Energy 0 0 1 0 3.00 Alexco Resource 0 0 0 0 N/A

Ur-Energy presently has a consensus target price of $0.90, suggesting a potential upside of 48.93%. Given Ur-Energy’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Ur-Energy is more favorable than Alexco Resource.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

10.6% of Ur-Energy shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 17.3% of Alexco Resource shares are held by institutional investors. 6.0% of Ur-Energy shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Ur-Energy beats Alexco Resource on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Ur-Energy Company Profile

Ur-Energy Inc. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of uranium mineral properties. The company holds interests in 12 projects located in the United States. Its flagship property is the Lost Creek project comprising a total of approximately 1,900 unpatented mining claims and three Wyoming mineral leases covering an area of approximately 37,500 acres located in the Great Divide Basin, Wyoming. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Littleton, Colorado.

Alexco Resource Company Profile

Alexco Resource Corp. engages in the mineral exploration, and mine development and operational activities primarily in Yukon Territory, Canada. The company explores for silver, lead, zinc, and gold deposits. It owns interests in the majority of the historic Keno Hill Silver District project that comprises the Flame & Moth, Bermingham, Lucky Queen, Bellekeno, and Onek deposits, as well as 725 quartz mining leases, 873 quartz claims, 24 placer mining claims, one quartz mining license and 50% of three quartz mining leases, and two crown grants 50% of three quartz mining leases covering an area of 233 square kilometers located in Yukon Territory. Alexco Resource Corp. was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Ur-Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ur-Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.