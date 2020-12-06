Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q4 2020 Earnings of $0.33 Per Share (NASDAQ:PINE)

Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINE) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson issued their Q4 2020 earnings per share estimates for Alpine Income Property Trust in a research report issued on Wednesday, December 2nd. DA Davidson analyst B. Oxford anticipates that the company will earn $0.33 per share for the quarter.

Alpine Income Property Trust (NASDAQ:PINE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.02.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Alpine Income Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.40.

PINE opened at $15.67 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.76. Alpine Income Property Trust has a one year low of $7.74 and a one year high of $19.83.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust by 35.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 706 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 344,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,350,000 after acquiring an additional 1,428 shares in the last quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 97,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,518,000 after acquiring an additional 1,525 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $67,000.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 14th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.62%. This is a positive change from Alpine Income Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20.

About Alpine Income Property Trust

Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc (NYSE: PINE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires, owns and operates a portfolio of high-quality single-tenant net leased commercial income properties.

