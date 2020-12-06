Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on AIMC. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Altra Industrial Motion from $45.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Altra Industrial Motion from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub raised Altra Industrial Motion from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Altra Industrial Motion from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Altra Industrial Motion from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $49.50.

Shares of AIMC opened at $55.45 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.74. The firm has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a PE ratio of -184.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 2.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Altra Industrial Motion has a 1-year low of $12.00 and a 1-year high of $59.50.

Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $437.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $393.86 million. Altra Industrial Motion had a positive return on equity of 9.76% and a negative net margin of 1.13%. Altra Industrial Motion’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Altra Industrial Motion will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 18th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 17th. This is a boost from Altra Industrial Motion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. Altra Industrial Motion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.59%.

In other Altra Industrial Motion news, CEO Carl R. Christenson sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.09, for a total value of $1,141,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,339 shares in the company, valued at $3,102,213.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Carl R. Christenson sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total transaction of $1,050,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 54,339 shares in the company, valued at $2,282,238. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 83,632 shares of company stock valued at $4,170,020. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 578,746 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,419,000 after acquiring an additional 36,522 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Altra Industrial Motion in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,255,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its stake in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 33,809 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,250,000 after purchasing an additional 933 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of Altra Industrial Motion in the 3rd quarter valued at $478,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Altra Industrial Motion in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. 90.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Altra Industrial Motion Company Profile

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. designs, produces, and markets a range of electromechanical power transmission motion control products for use in various motion related applications, and high-volume manufacturing and non-manufacturing processes worldwide. It operates in two segments, Power Transmission Technologies and Automation & Specialty.

