Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) Shares Up 7.4% After Analyst Upgrade

Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) shares shot up 7.4% during mid-day trading on Friday after Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on the stock from $78.00 to $90.00. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock. Ambarella traded as high as $95.24 and last traded at $95.01. 1,631,061 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 181% from the average session volume of 580,205 shares. The stock had previously closed at $88.49.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Ambarella from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, November 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Ambarella from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Craig Hallum raised their price target on Ambarella from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Summit Insights raised Ambarella from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, TheStreet raised Ambarella from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.14.

In other Ambarella news, VP Christopher Day sold 896 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.18, for a total value of $47,649.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Teresa H. Meng sold 1,287 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.80, for a total transaction of $101,415.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,936 shares in the company, valued at approximately $310,156.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 71,890 shares of company stock worth $5,432,374 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 5.69% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ambarella by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,118,324 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $142,819,000 after acquiring an additional 128,871 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Ambarella by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,859,279 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $149,197,000 after buying an additional 9,143 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Ambarella by 142.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 732,675 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,579,000 after buying an additional 430,915 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in Ambarella by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 624,453 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,584,000 after buying an additional 11,104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Platinum Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Ambarella during the 3rd quarter worth $20,097,000. Institutional investors own 67.73% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -53.98 and a beta of 1.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $62.84 and a 200 day moving average of $53.36.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.04. Ambarella had a negative return on equity of 12.80% and a negative net margin of 27.64%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ambarella, Inc. will post -1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor processing solutions for video that enable high-definition (HD), video capture, analysis, sharing, and display worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, computer vision functionality, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

