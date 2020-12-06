Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) & Conversion Labs (OTCMKTS:CVLBD) Financial Comparison

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) and Conversion Labs (OTCMKTS:CVLBD) are both industrial products companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Amcor and Conversion Labs’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Amcor $12.47 billion 1.45 $612.20 million $0.64 18.03 Conversion Labs $12.47 million 11.23 -$3.14 million N/A N/A

Amcor has higher revenue and earnings than Conversion Labs.

Profitability

This table compares Amcor and Conversion Labs’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Amcor 6.00% 18.75% 5.57% Conversion Labs -35.92% N/A -260.09%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

30.9% of Amcor shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.3% of Conversion Labs shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.3% of Amcor shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 41.9% of Conversion Labs shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Amcor and Conversion Labs, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Amcor 1 7 1 0 2.00 Conversion Labs 0 0 0 0 N/A

Amcor presently has a consensus target price of $12.44, suggesting a potential upside of 7.81%. Given Amcor’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Amcor is more favorable than Conversion Labs.

Volatility and Risk

Amcor has a beta of 0.81, indicating that its share price is 19% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Conversion Labs has a beta of 1.21, indicating that its share price is 21% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Amcor beats Conversion Labs on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Amcor

Amcor plc develops, manufactures, and sells various packaging products for food, beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries worldwide. It operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The company provides flexible packaging products, rigid packaging containers, specialty cartons, and closures. The company is headquartered in ZÃ¼rich, Switzerland.

About Conversion Labs

Conversion Labs, Inc. engages in the manufacturing, distribution, and sale of natural immune support products containing proprietary yeast beta glucans. Its products are oral intake tablets and topical creams, and gels for skin application. It operates through the Finished Cosmetic Products and Nutraceutical and Cosmetic Additives segments. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

