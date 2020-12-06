AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of AMERCO from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of AMERCO from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th.

Get AMERCO alerts:

Shares of UHAL stock opened at $433.81 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company has a market cap of $8.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.41 and a beta of 0.74. AMERCO has a twelve month low of $222.34 and a twelve month high of $434.35. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $385.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $346.39.

AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The transportation company reported $13.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.58 by $9.00. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $998.40 million. AMERCO had a net margin of 10.22% and a return on equity of 5.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $7.97 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that AMERCO will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of AMERCO by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 249,670 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $88,878,000 after buying an additional 10,409 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of AMERCO during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,665,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in shares of AMERCO by 34.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 7,429 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,245,000 after buying an additional 1,894 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AMERCO during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $509,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of AMERCO by 31.0% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,001 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the period. 35.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AMERCO Company Profile

AMERCO operates as a do-it-yourself moving and storage operator for household and commercial goods in the United States and Canada. The company's Moving and Storage segment rents trucks, trailers, portable moving and storage units, specialty rental items, and self-storage spaces primarily to the household movers; and sells moving supplies, towing accessories, and propane.

Read More: Capital Gains Distribution

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for AMERCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMERCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.