American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) Major Shareholder Buys $3,531,171.98 in Stock

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) major shareholder B Wayne Et Al Hughes bought 122,017 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $28.94 per share, for a total transaction of $3,531,171.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

B Wayne Et Al Hughes also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, September 4th, B Wayne Et Al Hughes acquired 3,710 shares of American Homes 4 Rent stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $26.51 per share, for a total transaction of $98,352.10.

NYSE:AMH opened at $29.54 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.34 billion, a PE ratio of 109.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.56. American Homes 4 Rent has a fifty-two week low of $17.50 and a fifty-two week high of $32.04. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.21). American Homes 4 Rent had a return on equity of 2.23% and a net margin of 11.72%. The company had revenue of $310.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $299.24 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 4th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 31st. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.02%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 0.5% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 74,124 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,111,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 14,446 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 33,004 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $940,000 after purchasing an additional 742 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 10,988 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 4.3% during the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 19,743 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $531,000 after buying an additional 823 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.44% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on AMH shares. TheStreet lowered shares of American Homes 4 Rent from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of American Homes 4 Rent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Zelman & Associates upgraded shares of American Homes 4 Rent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.77.

American Homes 4 Rent Company Profile

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH) is a leader in the single-family home rental industry and "American Homes 4 Rent" is fast becoming a nationally recognized brand for rental homes, known for high-quality, good value and tenant satisfaction. We are an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing, and operating attractive, single-family homes as rental properties.

