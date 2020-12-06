American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) Shares Acquired by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) by 12.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 39,454 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,382 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in American Homes 4 Rent were worth $1,124,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 0.5% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 74,124 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,111,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 7.3% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 10,988 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 747 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 4.3% during the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 19,743 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $531,000 after acquiring an additional 823 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 3.4% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 39,106 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after acquiring an additional 1,282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 42.1% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 4,387 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,299 shares during the last quarter. 84.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut American Homes 4 Rent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. TheStreet cut American Homes 4 Rent from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Zelman & Associates raised American Homes 4 Rent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on American Homes 4 Rent from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. American Homes 4 Rent presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.77.

In other news, CIO Jack E. Corrigan sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.65, for a total transaction of $859,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director James H. Kropp sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.06, for a total value of $203,420.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 59,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,723,070. Company insiders own 21.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of American Homes 4 Rent stock opened at $29.54 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.41, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.56. American Homes 4 Rent has a fifty-two week low of $17.50 and a fifty-two week high of $32.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $29.17 and a 200 day moving average of $28.12.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.21). American Homes 4 Rent had a return on equity of 2.23% and a net margin of 11.72%. The business had revenue of $310.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $299.24 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 4th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 31st. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.02%.

American Homes 4 Rent Company Profile

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH) is a leader in the single-family home rental industry and "American Homes 4 Rent" is fast becoming a nationally recognized brand for rental homes, known for high-quality, good value and tenant satisfaction. We are an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing, and operating attractive, single-family homes as rental properties.

