Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) Stock Price Up 5.9% on Insider Buying Activity

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) rose 5.9% during mid-day trading on Friday following insider buying activity. The company traded as high as $23.33 and last traded at $23.18. Approximately 3,119,123 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 12% from the average daily volume of 2,774,791 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.88.

Specifically, Director Burke W. Whitman purchased 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $23.50 per share, with a total value of $35,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $903,974.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Bradley L. Campbell sold 24,782 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.89, for a total value of $344,221.98. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 363,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,049,653.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 4,500 shares of company stock valued at $83,685 and have sold 350,253 shares valued at $5,646,735. 2.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

FOLD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Amicus Therapeutics from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Amicus Therapeutics from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Amicus Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.86.

The firm has a market capitalization of $6.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.16 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 5.10, a current ratio of 5.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $20.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.74.

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.03). Amicus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 73.81% and a negative net margin of 120.18%. The company had revenue of $67.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.04 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Amicus Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $635,000. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in Amicus Therapeutics by 51.9% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 36,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $542,000 after buying an additional 12,300 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Amicus Therapeutics by 31.0% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 31,387 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $473,000 after buying an additional 7,436 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Amicus Therapeutics by 4.8% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 182,791 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,756,000 after buying an additional 8,327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Amicus Therapeutics by 51.3% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 75,729 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,142,000 after buying an additional 25,671 shares during the last quarter.

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to treat a range of rare and orphan diseases. The company offers Galafold, an orally administered small molecule pharmacological chaperone for the treatment of Fabry disease. It is also conducting Phase 3 (ATB200-03) clinical study of AT-GAA for Pompe disease.

