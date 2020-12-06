AMMO, Inc. (OTCMKTS:POWW) Short Interest Up 39.0% in November

AMMO, Inc. (OTCMKTS:POWW) saw a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 140,300 shares, an increase of 39.0% from the October 31st total of 100,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 383,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

POWW opened at $2.51 on Friday. AMMO has a one year low of $0.96 and a one year high of $3.07.

Separately, ValuEngine cut AMMO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st.

About AMMO

Ammo, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells ammunition and ammunition component products for use in handguns and long guns in the United States and internationally. The company offers STREAK Visual Ammunition that enables shooters to see the path of the bullets fired by them; One Precise Shot ammunition, which is designed to meet various engagement scenarios experienced by law enforcement personnel in the line of duty; and Stelth Subsonic ammunition that is designed primarily for suppressed firearms.

