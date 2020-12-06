Amundi (OTCMKTS:AMDUF) Cut to Neutral at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered shares of Amundi (OTCMKTS:AMDUF) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

AMDUF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Amundi in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Amundi in a report on Monday, October 26th. Smith Barney Citigroup cut Amundi from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Amundi from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, CSFB upgraded Amundi from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold.

Shares of Amundi stock opened at $70.01 on Thursday. Amundi has a 12-month low of $70.01 and a 12-month high of $75.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $71.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.61.

Amundi Company Profile

Amundi is a publically owned investment manager. The firm engages in the asset management business. The company provides a range of retail products and solutions through quasi-exclusive distribution agreements with the retail banking networks of the CrÃ©dit Agricole and the SociÃ©tÃ© GÃ©nÃ©rale groups in France; and through international partner networks and joint ventures outside France, as well as through third-party distributors primarily in France, rest of Europe, and Asia.

