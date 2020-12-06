Amundi (OTCMKTS:AMDUF) Lowered to Neutral at Smith Barney Citigroup

Smith Barney Citigroup cut shares of Amundi (OTCMKTS:AMDUF) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

AMDUF has been the topic of a number of other reports. CSFB upgraded Amundi from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Amundi in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a hold rating on shares of Amundi in a report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Amundi from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold.

OTCMKTS AMDUF opened at $70.01 on Thursday. Amundi has a 1-year low of $70.01 and a 1-year high of $75.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $71.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.61.

About Amundi

Amundi is a publically owned investment manager. The firm engages in the asset management business. The company provides a range of retail products and solutions through quasi-exclusive distribution agreements with the retail banking networks of the CrÃ©dit Agricole and the SociÃ©tÃ© GÃ©nÃ©rale groups in France; and through international partner networks and joint ventures outside France, as well as through third-party distributors primarily in France, rest of Europe, and Asia.

