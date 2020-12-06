Analysts Expect CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) Will Post Earnings of $0.93 Per Share

Brokerages expect CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) to announce earnings of $0.93 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for CyrusOne’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.02 and the lowest is $0.89. CyrusOne reported earnings per share of $0.99 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 6.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CyrusOne will report full year earnings of $3.87 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.80 to $3.93. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $4.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.86 to $4.15. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover CyrusOne.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by ($1.23). CyrusOne had a positive return on equity of 1.23% and a negative net margin of 2.91%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CONE shares. TheStreet downgraded CyrusOne from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Mizuho began coverage on CyrusOne in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $74.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine cut CyrusOne from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of CyrusOne from $77.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of CyrusOne from $92.00 to $87.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.65.

CONE opened at $68.88 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -264.91, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a 50-day moving average of $72.48 and a 200-day moving average of $75.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48. CyrusOne has a 1-year low of $43.72 and a 1-year high of $86.77.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 1st. CyrusOne’s payout ratio is currently 56.20%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CONE. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of CyrusOne during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new stake in CyrusOne in the third quarter worth about $29,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in CyrusOne by 295.5% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 443 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in CyrusOne during the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its position in shares of CyrusOne by 108.1% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 645 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. 90.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CyrusOne Company Profile

CyrusOne (NASDAQ: CONE) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in highly reliable enterprise-class, carrier-neutral data center properties. The Company provides mission-critical data center facilities that protect and ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure for approximately 1,000 customers, including approximately 200 Fortune 1000 companies.

