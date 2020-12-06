Analysts Expect HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HONE) to Post $0.21 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HONE) will post earnings of $0.21 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for HarborOne Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.19 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.22. HarborOne Bancorp reported earnings of $0.08 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 162.5%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 25th.

On average, analysts expect that HarborOne Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $0.71 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.69 to $0.72. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.69 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.59 to $0.79. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover HarborOne Bancorp.

Get HarborOne Bancorp alerts:

HarborOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:HONE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.05. HarborOne Bancorp had a net margin of 11.64% and a return on equity of 4.63%. The company had revenue of $75.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.05 million.

HONE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of HarborOne Bancorp from $10.00 to $9.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 28th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of HarborOne Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. TheStreet upgraded shares of HarborOne Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of HarborOne Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of HarborOne Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.75.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of HarborOne Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth about $204,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of HarborOne Bancorp by 326.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 135,345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,092,000 after buying an additional 103,621 shares in the last quarter. Prospector Partners LLC raised its position in shares of HarborOne Bancorp by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Prospector Partners LLC now owns 381,389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,078,000 after buying an additional 25,050 shares in the last quarter. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC raised its position in shares of HarborOne Bancorp by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC now owns 27,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of HarborOne Bancorp by 35.5% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 66,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $531,000 after buying an additional 17,468 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ HONE opened at $10.47 on Friday. HarborOne Bancorp has a one year low of $6.45 and a one year high of $11.20. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $610.84 million, a PE ratio of 18.05 and a beta of 0.78.

About HarborOne Bancorp

HarborOne Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for HarborOne Bank that provides financial services to individuals, families, small and middle-market businesses, and municipalities. The company operates through two segments, HarborOne Bank and HarborOne Mortgage. Its primary deposit products include checking, money market, savings, and certificate of deposit accounts; and lending products comprise one-to four-family residential, second mortgages and lines of credit, residential real estate and construction, commercial real estate and construction, and commercial loans, as well as consumer loans, including indirect automobile lease loans.

Featured Article: Hedge Funds Explained

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on HarborOne Bancorp (HONE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for HarborOne Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HarborOne Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.