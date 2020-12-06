Analysts Expect Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) to Post $0.55 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) will post earnings of $0.55 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Meta Financial Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.61 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.51. Meta Financial Group reported earnings per share of $0.56 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 1.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Meta Financial Group will report full-year earnings of $3.14 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.05 to $3.20. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $4.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.97 to $4.40. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Meta Financial Group.

Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ:CASH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The savings and loans company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.20. Meta Financial Group had a return on equity of 10.41% and a net margin of 19.66%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on CASH shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Meta Financial Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, October 29th. B. Riley increased their target price on Meta Financial Group from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Meta Financial Group in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Meta Financial Group from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Meta Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Meta Financial Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.20.

In other Meta Financial Group news, EVP Sheree Thornsberry sold 2,232 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.55, for a total value of $41,403.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,987 shares in the company, valued at $389,308.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael K. Goik sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.05, for a total value of $160,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 143,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,610,232.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 56,247 shares of company stock valued at $1,495,223. 4.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in Meta Financial Group by 62.2% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,494 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,723 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Meta Financial Group by 48.5% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,971 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,624 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in Meta Financial Group by 97.1% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 9,034 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 4,451 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of Meta Financial Group during the second quarter worth about $222,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of Meta Financial Group during the second quarter worth about $276,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.13% of the company’s stock.

CASH opened at $34.83 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.93 and a beta of 0.94. Meta Financial Group has a 52-week low of $13.09 and a 52-week high of $40.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.76. The business’s fifty day moving average is $30.32 and its 200-day moving average is $21.79.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 10th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 9th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. Meta Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.23%.

Meta Financial Group, Inc operates as the holding company for MetaBank that offers various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, including statement savings accounts, money market savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, and checking accounts; and deposits related to prepaid cards, which primarily comprise checking accounts and certificate accounts.

