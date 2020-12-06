Analysts Set Expectations for HealthEquity, Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:HQY)

HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) – Analysts at KeyCorp lifted their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of HealthEquity in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, December 1st. KeyCorp analyst D. Hooker now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.25 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.24. KeyCorp also issued estimates for HealthEquity’s FY2022 earnings at $1.35 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.41 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on HQY. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of HealthEquity in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Guggenheim cut shares of HealthEquity from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of HealthEquity in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $67.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of HealthEquity from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of HealthEquity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.75.

Shares of HealthEquity stock opened at $70.60 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.68. HealthEquity has a 12-month low of $34.40 and a 12-month high of $88.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market cap of $5.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -261.47, a PEG ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 1.44.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, September 8th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.27. HealthEquity had a negative net margin of 2.74% and a positive return on equity of 8.53%. The business had revenue of $176.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $171.11 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 102.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of HealthEquity by 61.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 726,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,364,000 after purchasing an additional 277,650 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of HealthEquity in the 3rd quarter valued at about $249,000. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of HealthEquity by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC now owns 175,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,990,000 after purchasing an additional 7,908 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of HealthEquity by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 36,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,855,000 after purchasing an additional 906 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of HealthEquity by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 79,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,080,000 after purchasing an additional 3,163 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.22% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Frank Medici sold 10,148 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.98, for a total value of $710,157.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 31,286 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,189,394.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

HealthEquity, Inc providing technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, compare treatment options and prices, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

