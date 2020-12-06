Analyzing HemaCare (OTCMKTS:HEMA) & Viemed Healthcare (NASDAQ:VMD)

Viemed Healthcare (NASDAQ:VMD) and HemaCare (OTCMKTS:HEMA) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, risk and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Viemed Healthcare and HemaCare’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Viemed Healthcare 25.98% 55.99% 32.10% HemaCare N/A N/A N/A

Risk & Volatility

Viemed Healthcare has a beta of 1.52, meaning that its stock price is 52% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, HemaCare has a beta of 1.47, meaning that its stock price is 47% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Viemed Healthcare and HemaCare, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Viemed Healthcare 0 1 1 0 2.50 HemaCare 0 0 0 0 N/A

Viemed Healthcare currently has a consensus target price of $12.00, suggesting a potential upside of 32.89%. Given Viemed Healthcare’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Viemed Healthcare is more favorable than HemaCare.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

46.9% of Viemed Healthcare shares are owned by institutional investors. 26.2% of HemaCare shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Viemed Healthcare and HemaCare’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Viemed Healthcare $80.26 million 4.40 $8.52 million $0.21 43.00 HemaCare N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Viemed Healthcare has higher revenue and earnings than HemaCare.

Summary

Viemed Healthcare beats HemaCare on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Viemed Healthcare Company Profile

Viemed Healthcare, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides in-home durable medical equipment and health care solutions to patients in the United States. The company offers respiratory services and related equipment, including non-invasive ventilators; bi-level, continuous, and automatic continuous positive airway pressure (PAP) machines; and oxygen units, as well as services of respiratory therapists; and respiratory disease management, neuromuscular care, and oxygen therapy services. It also provides in-home sleep apnea testing services to determine the existence of sleep apnea at home. In addition, the company leases non-invasive and invasive ventilators, PAP machines, percussion vests, oxygen concentrator units, and respiratory equipment, as well as sells medical equipment and/or patient medical services. Further, it provides therapy and counseling to patients in their homes using its technology. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Lafayette, Louisiana.

HemaCare Company Profile

HemaCare Corporation provides human-derived primary blood cells and tissues for biomedical research, and supporting cell therapy clinical trials and commercialization with apheresis collections in the United States. The company specializes in the customized collection, isolation, and testing of primary human blood cells and other biological products for research protocols and cellular therapy. It offers human blood cellular components derived from peripheral blood, bone marrow, and cord blood; and a range of consulting services in standard operating procedure development, personnel training, and quality and regulatory compliance. The company's network of FDA-registered, GMP/GTP-compliant collection centers ensures donor materials available to customers, as well as for use within its isolation laboratory. The company has strategic partnership with Charles River Laboratories International Inc. for human immune system research. HemaCare Corporation was founded in 1978 and is headquartered in Northridge, California.

