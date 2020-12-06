Analyzing Logiq (LGIQ) and Its Competitors

Logiq (OTCMKTS: LGIQ) is one of 197 public companies in the “Business services, not elsewhere classified” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Logiq to similar businesses based on the strength of its dividends, risk, valuation, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Logiq and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Logiq 0 0 0 0 N/A Logiq Competitors 1628 6325 10818 498 2.53

As a group, “Business services, not elsewhere classified” companies have a potential downside of 4.61%. Given Logiq’s competitors higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Logiq has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

55.9% of shares of all “Business services, not elsewhere classified” companies are held by institutional investors. 9.5% of Logiq shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 15.1% of shares of all “Business services, not elsewhere classified” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Logiq and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Logiq -26.92% -62.41% -50.48% Logiq Competitors -32.49% -58.39% -28.64%

Risk & Volatility

Logiq has a beta of 2.3, indicating that its stock price is 130% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Logiq’s competitors have a beta of 6.10, indicating that their average stock price is 510% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Logiq and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Logiq $34.65 million -$6.54 million -74.91 Logiq Competitors $2.64 billion $335.80 million 5.37

Logiq’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Logiq. Logiq is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Logiq competitors beat Logiq on 9 of the 10 factors compared.

About Logiq

Logiq, Inc. engages in the provision of e-commerce, m-commerce, and fintech business enablement solutions and services. The firm offers Platform-as-a-Service (PaaS), which enables small-medium-sized businesses to create a mobile application without the need of technical knowledge, investment or background in information technology. It also empowers businesses to reach customers, increase sales, manage logistics, and promote their products and services. The company was founded on November 18, 2004 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

