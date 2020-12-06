Analyzing ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) and Encision (OTCMKTS:ECIA)

ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) and Encision (OTCMKTS:ECIA) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Get ShockWave Medical alerts:

83.8% of ShockWave Medical shares are held by institutional investors. 15.3% of ShockWave Medical shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 38.2% of Encision shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares ShockWave Medical and Encision’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ShockWave Medical -126.34% -35.68% -29.43% Encision -2.50% -8.19% -3.60%

Volatility and Risk

ShockWave Medical has a beta of 0.83, indicating that its stock price is 17% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Encision has a beta of -0.36, indicating that its stock price is 136% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for ShockWave Medical and Encision, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ShockWave Medical 0 3 4 0 2.57 Encision 0 0 0 0 N/A

ShockWave Medical currently has a consensus target price of $76.86, indicating a potential downside of 17.46%. Given ShockWave Medical’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe ShockWave Medical is more favorable than Encision.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares ShockWave Medical and Encision’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ShockWave Medical $42.93 million 74.31 -$51.11 million ($2.14) -43.51 Encision $7.67 million 0.71 -$200,000.00 N/A N/A

Encision has lower revenue, but higher earnings than ShockWave Medical.

Summary

ShockWave Medical beats Encision on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ShockWave Medical

ShockWave Medical, Inc., a medical device company, develops and commercializes intravascular lithotripsy technology to treat calcified plaque in patients with peripheral vascular, coronary vascular, and heart valve diseases. The company offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease; C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease; and S4 catheters for treating below-the-knee peripheral artery disease. It serves interventional cardiologists, vascular surgeons, and interventional radiologists through sales representatives and sales managers, and distributors. The company operates in the United States, Germany, rest of Europe, and internationally. ShockWave Medical, Inc. was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.

About Encision

Encision Inc., a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets patented surgical instruments in the United States. The company provides active electrode monitoring (AEM) surgical instruments and monitors that enhance patient safety and patient outcomes in laparoscopic surgical procedures. Its AEM instruments product line comprises a range of endo-mechanical instruments, including scissors, graspers, and dissectors, as well as fixed-tip electrodes and suction-irrigation electrodes. The company also offers various handles, which are used for advanced laparoscopic procedures that incorporate stiffer shafts and ergonomic features; and AEM EndoShield 2 burn protection systems, as well as markets AEM monitor product line that is used in conjunction with AEM instruments. It sells its products through a network of direct and independent sales representatives. The company was founded in 1991 and is based in Boulder, Colorado.

Receive News & Ratings for ShockWave Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ShockWave Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.