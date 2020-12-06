Analyzing StepStone Group (NASDAQ:STEP) and Silvercrest Asset Management Group (NASDAQ:SAMG)

StepStone Group (NASDAQ:STEP) and Silvercrest Asset Management Group (NASDAQ:SAMG) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership and risk.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Get StepStone Group alerts:

44.9% of Silvercrest Asset Management Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 11.1% of Silvercrest Asset Management Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares StepStone Group and Silvercrest Asset Management Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets StepStone Group N/A N/A N/A Silvercrest Asset Management Group 10.27% 16.89% 8.39%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for StepStone Group and Silvercrest Asset Management Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score StepStone Group 0 3 2 0 2.40 Silvercrest Asset Management Group 0 0 1 0 3.00

StepStone Group currently has a consensus target price of $29.75, suggesting a potential upside of 0.30%. Silvercrest Asset Management Group has a consensus target price of $15.00, suggesting a potential upside of 5.34%. Given Silvercrest Asset Management Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Silvercrest Asset Management Group is more favorable than StepStone Group.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares StepStone Group and Silvercrest Asset Management Group’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio StepStone Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Silvercrest Asset Management Group $102.15 million 2.00 $8.65 million $1.17 12.17

Silvercrest Asset Management Group has higher revenue and earnings than StepStone Group.

Summary

Silvercrest Asset Management Group beats StepStone Group on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

StepStone Group Company Profile

StepStone Group Inc. is an investment firm specializing in direct, fund of funds, secondary direct, and secondary indirect investments. For direct investment, it seeks to invest in venture debt, incubation, mezzanine, distressed/vulture, seed/startup, early venture, mid venture, late venture, emerging growth, later stage, turnaround, growth capital, industry consolidation, recapitalization, and buyout investments in mature and middle market companies. It prefers to invest in natural resources, technology, healthcare, services, materials, manufacturing, consumer durables, apparel, hotels, restaurants and leisure, media, retailing, consumer staples , financials, telecommunication services, energy, infrastructure, real estate, and real asset. The firm invests globally with a focus on United States, North America, Europe, Asia, Latin America, Middle East, Africa, Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Colombia, New Zealand, China, India, Korea, Japan, Taiwan, and Australia region. It typically invests between $15 million and $200 million in firms with enterprise value between $150 million and $25000 million. The firm invests between 5% and 40% in emerging markets. For fund of fund investment, it seeks to invest in private equity funds, venture capital funds, Special situation funds, Real estate funds, Infrastructure funds, mezzanine funds, and turnaround/distressed funds. It considers investments in both domestic and International funds. It also seeks to make co-investments and follow on investments and considers partial interests in funds. StepStone Group LP was founded in 2007 and is based in New York, New York with additional offices across North America, Europe, Australia, and Asia.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Company Profile

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc., a wealth management firm, provides financial advisory and related family office services in the United States. The company serves ultra-high net worth individuals and families, as well as their trusts; endowments; foundations; and other institutional investors. It also manages funds of funds and other investment funds. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for StepStone Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StepStone Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.