Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV’s (BUD) “Neutral” Rating Reiterated at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Redburn Partners lowered Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup lowered Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $56.20.

Get Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV alerts:

BUD stock opened at $70.54 on Thursday. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a twelve month low of $32.58 and a twelve month high of $83.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market cap of $142.24 billion, a PE ratio of -190.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.25 and a beta of 1.48. The business has a 50 day moving average of $60.97 and a 200 day moving average of $55.48.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The consumer goods maker reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.06. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a positive return on equity of 6.84% and a negative net margin of 1.57%. The company had revenue of $12.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 9.8% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,743,465 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $381,753,000 after acquiring an additional 693,844 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 46.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,355,232 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $148,034,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071,346 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 7.5% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,565,448 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $84,346,000 after purchasing an additional 109,126 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 7,455.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,420,722 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $70,041,000 after purchasing an additional 1,401,917 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 17.9% in the second quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 1,250,493 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $102,590,000 after purchasing an additional 190,131 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

About Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV, a brewing company, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks worldwide. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

Further Reading: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.