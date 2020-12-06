Animalcare Group plc (ANCR.L) (LON:ANCR) Hits New 12-Month High at $200.00

Animalcare Group plc (ANCR.L) (LON:ANCR) shares hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 200 ($2.61) and last traded at GBX 200 ($2.61), with a volume of 30504 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 192.50 ($2.52).

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 175.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 173.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.81, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of £120.11 million and a PE ratio of 166.67.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 22nd were given a GBX 2 ($0.03) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 22nd. Animalcare Group plc (ANCR.L)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 333.33%.

Animalcare Group plc (ANCR.L) Company Profile (LON:ANCR)

Animalcare Group plc engages in the development, sale, and distribution of licensed veterinary pharmaceuticals; and identification of products and services to companion animal veterinary markets in Spain, Portugal, Germany, Italy, other European Union, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, the United Kingdom, Belgium, the Netherlands, and internationally.

