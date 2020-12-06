Aperio Group LLC Has $421,000 Stake in Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI)

Aperio Group LLC increased its holdings in Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI) by 98.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,729 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 32,126 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC owned 0.12% of Triumph Group worth $421,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of Triumph Group by 2,931.6% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 4,608 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 4,456 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Triumph Group by 2,588.5% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,533 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 6,290 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Triumph Group by 216.4% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,910 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 5,410 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in Triumph Group by 70.6% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 24,100 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 9,970 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Triumph Group during the 2nd quarter worth $236,000. Institutional investors own 84.87% of the company’s stock.

Triumph Group stock opened at $15.95 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $831.17 million, a PE ratio of -2.56 and a beta of 2.61. Triumph Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.02 and a 12 month high of $29.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.26.

Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The aerospace company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $481.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $466.17 million. Triumph Group had a negative return on equity of 12.76% and a negative net margin of 12.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 37.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Triumph Group, Inc. will post -0.57 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on TGI shares. ValuEngine upgraded Triumph Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Truist upgraded Triumph Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $5.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Cowen restated a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Triumph Group in a research report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Triumph Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.71.

Triumph Group, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, repairs, overhauls, and distributes aerostructures, aircraft components, accessories, subassemblies, and systems worldwide. It operates through in segments, Systems & Support and Aerospace Structures. The company offers aircraft and engine-mounted accessory drives, thermal control systems and components, cargo hooks, high lift actuations, cockpit control levers, hydraulic systems and components, control system valve bodies, landing gear actuation systems, electronic engine controls, landing gear components and assemblies, exhaust nozzles and ducting, main engine gearbox assemblies, geared transmissions and drive train components, main fuel pumps, fuel-metering units, secondary flight control systems, and vibration absorbers.

