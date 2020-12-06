Aperio Group LLC Has $423,000 Stock Position in Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT)

Aperio Group LLC increased its stake in Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) by 4.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,591 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 488 shares during the quarter. Aperio Group LLC’s holdings in Central Garden & Pet were worth $423,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Central Garden & Pet in the second quarter worth approximately $475,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 84.6% in the second quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 44,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,602,000 after acquiring an additional 20,400 shares during the period. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 6.7% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 10,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 643 shares during the period. Globeflex Capital L P acquired a new position in shares of Central Garden & Pet in the second quarter worth approximately $608,000. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in Central Garden & Pet in the second quarter valued at approximately $295,000. 16.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Central Garden & Pet alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:CENT opened at $38.69 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 3.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Central Garden & Pet has a twelve month low of $23.82 and a twelve month high of $44.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $40.81 and its 200-day moving average is $38.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.43 and a beta of 0.68.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 22nd. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.31. Central Garden & Pet had a return on equity of 12.03% and a net margin of 4.48%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Central Garden & Pet will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CENT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Central Garden & Pet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 27th. BidaskClub lowered Central Garden & Pet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Central Garden & Pet from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.50.

About Central Garden & Pet

Central Garden & Pet Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It operates through two segments, Pet and Garden. The Pet segment supplies products for dogs and cats, including edible bones, edible and non-edible chews, rawhides, dog and cat food and treats, toys, pet carriers, grooming supplies, and other accessories; and products for birds, small animals, and specialty pets, such as cages and habitats, toys, chews, and related accessories.

Featured Story: Futures Contract

Receive News & Ratings for Central Garden & Pet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Central Garden & Pet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.