Aperio Group LLC Makes New $411,000 Investment in Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR)

Aperio Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 18,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $411,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Psagot Investment House Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Avantor in the third quarter worth $29,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Avantor in the third quarter valued at about $67,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in Avantor in the second quarter valued at about $73,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. acquired a new stake in Avantor in the second quarter valued at about $97,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Avantor by 70.0% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 3,029 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Avantor alerts:

A number of analysts have recently commented on AVTR shares. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on Avantor from $24.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Avantor from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Avantor from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Avantor from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Avantor from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.03.

In other Avantor news, EVP Justin Miller sold 22,887 shares of Avantor stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.17, for a total value of $484,517.79. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 113,507 shares in the company, valued at $2,402,943.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder New Mountain Investments Iii, sold 36,016,093 shares of Avantor stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.81, for a total value of $893,559,267.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 36,177,420 shares of company stock valued at $897,272,050. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Avantor stock opened at $27.15 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $15.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 226.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $25.56 and its 200 day moving average is $21.47. Avantor, Inc. has a one year low of $6.66 and a one year high of $28.98.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that Avantor, Inc. will post 0.84 EPS for the current year.

About Avantor

Avantor, Inc provides products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries worldwide. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, and clinical trial kits.

Featured Article: Does a trade war provide a risk to the global economy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR).

Receive News & Ratings for Avantor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.