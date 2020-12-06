Aperio Group LLC Purchases 999 Shares of Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT)

Aperio Group LLC raised its position in Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT) by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,576 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 999 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC’s holdings in Global Blood Therapeutics were worth $418,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,140,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $577,038,000 after purchasing an additional 772,248 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,483,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,158,000 after purchasing an additional 152,436 shares in the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 130.9% during the 2nd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,263,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,778,000 after purchasing an additional 716,460 shares in the last quarter. Great Point Partners LLC bought a new stake in Global Blood Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,229,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its stake in Global Blood Therapeutics by 528.5% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 535,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,792,000 after acquiring an additional 450,108 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.94% of the company’s stock.

GBT opened at $43.85 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.49 and a beta of 1.77. Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.49 and a 52-week high of $87.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 7.20 and a current ratio of 7.63. The business’s fifty day moving average is $49.02 and its 200-day moving average is $60.45.

Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.97) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $37.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.56 million. Global Blood Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 56.43% and a negative net margin of 332.94%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.07) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GBT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded Global Blood Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price target on Global Blood Therapeutics from $133.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Global Blood Therapeutics from $102.00 to $92.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Global Blood Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $102.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Global Blood Therapeutics from $68.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.80.

In other news, insider Eric Fink sold 4,532 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $271,920.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Global Blood Therapeutics Company Profile

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and delivery of treatments for underserved patient communities. It is developing its lead product candidate, Oxbryta (voxelotor) tablets, an oral, once-daily therapy for sickle cell disease (SCD).

