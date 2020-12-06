Aperio Group LLC Purchases New Stake in Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP)

Aperio Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 5,069 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $400,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Trupanion by 4,720.3% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 236,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,666,000 after acquiring an additional 231,672 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Trupanion by 24.9% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,262 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Trupanion by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 67,737 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,344,000 after buying an additional 1,923 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Trupanion during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $622,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Trupanion by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 20,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,639,000 after buying an additional 2,592 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.98% of the company’s stock.

TRUP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Trupanion from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Lake Street Capital raised their price objective on Trupanion from $67.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Guggenheim lowered shares of Trupanion from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. BidaskClub raised shares of Trupanion from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Trupanion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.33.

In other Trupanion news, insider Asher Bearman sold 16,573 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.43, for a total transaction of $1,664,426.39. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,787 shares in the company, valued at approximately $380,328.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Dan Levitan sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.19, for a total transaction of $1,001,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 148,613 shares of company stock worth $12,988,145. 13.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:TRUP opened at $95.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,918.38 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $87.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.61. Trupanion, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.48 and a fifty-two week high of $102.98.

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $130.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.53 million. Trupanion had a return on equity of 1.19% and a net margin of 0.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.02 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Trupanion, Inc. will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Trupanion, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical insurance for cats and dogs on monthly subscription basis in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. The company operates through Subscription Business and Other Business segments. It serves pet owners and veterinarians through third-party referrals and online member acquisition channels.

