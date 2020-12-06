Aperio Group LLC Raises Holdings in AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF)

Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,848 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the quarter. Aperio Group LLC’s holdings in AppFolio were worth $404,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in AppFolio during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in AppFolio during the 3rd quarter valued at about $57,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in AppFolio during the 2nd quarter valued at about $79,000. Independent Advisor Alliance purchased a new stake in AppFolio during the 2nd quarter valued at about $217,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in AppFolio by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,367 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 38.56% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Janet Kerr sold 350 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.94, for a total value of $50,379.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CTO Jonathan Walker sold 27,021 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.85, for a total value of $4,319,306.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 67,695 shares of company stock valued at $10,843,912 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 41.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:APPF opened at $163.78 on Friday. AppFolio, Inc. has a 52-week low of $81.01 and a 52-week high of $180.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.76 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $152.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $154.31.

AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF) last announced its earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The software maker reported $3.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $3.68. AppFolio had a return on equity of 95.27% and a net margin of 53.56%. On average, analysts forecast that AppFolio, Inc. will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut AppFolio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. ValuEngine cut AppFolio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. BidaskClub upgraded AppFolio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on AppFolio in a report on Monday, October 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. AppFolio currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $143.00.

AppFolio, Inc provides industry-specific cloud-based business software solutions, services, and data analytics for the real estate and legal markets. The company offers AppFolio Property Manager, a cloud-based software solution for the real estate market that provides property managers of various sizes and tools and services designed to streamline their property management businesses; and AppFolio Investment Management, a cloud-based software solution for real estate investment managers of various sizes tools and services designed to streamline their real estate investment management businesses.

