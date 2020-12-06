Aphria Inc. (APHA.TO) (TSE:APHA) Price Target Raised to C$12.25 at Haywood Securities

Aphria Inc. (APHA.TO) (TSE:APHA) had its target price increased by Haywood Securities from C$8.25 to C$12.25 in a report released on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.net reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on APHA. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Aphria Inc. (APHA.TO) from C$10.00 to C$9.42 in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Aphria Inc. (APHA.TO) from C$8.00 to C$8.25 in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Pi Financial increased their price target on shares of Aphria Inc. (APHA.TO) from C$10.00 to C$11.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. CIBC increased their price target on shares of Aphria Inc. (APHA.TO) from C$7.50 to C$8.00 in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Cormark increased their price target on shares of Aphria Inc. (APHA.TO) from C$7.00 to C$8.00 in a research report on Friday, November 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$9.68.

APHA opened at C$10.86 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.95, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a current ratio of 5.37. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.14 billion and a PE ratio of -26.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$7.47 and its 200-day moving average is C$6.47. Aphria Inc. has a one year low of C$2.65 and a one year high of C$11.39.

Aphria Inc cultivates, processes, produces, markets, distributes, and sells medical cannabis in Canada and internationally. The company offers pharmaceutical-grade medical cannabis, adult-use cannabis, and cannabis-derived extracts and derivative cannabis products under the Solei, RIFF, Good Supply, Aphria, P'tite Pof, and Broken Coast brands.

