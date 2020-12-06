Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) is Fusion Capital LLC’s Largest Position

Fusion Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 280.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 99,140 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 73,106 shares during the period. Apple accounts for 10.0% of Fusion Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Fusion Capital LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $11,481,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. lifted its position in Apple by 272.0% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 565,383 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $65,478,000 after acquiring an additional 413,385 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 282.9% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 1,044,959 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $121,017,000 after buying an additional 772,070 shares during the last quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 745.1% in the third quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. now owns 170,589 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $19,756,000 after buying an additional 150,403 shares during the last quarter. DDD Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 319.0% in the third quarter. DDD Partners LLC now owns 336,410 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $38,960,000 after buying an additional 256,124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 311.9% in the third quarter. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,940 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $804,000 after buying an additional 5,255 shares during the last quarter. 59.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $122.25 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $116.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $105.93. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.15 and a 52-week high of $137.98. The firm has a market cap of $2.08 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The iPhone maker reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $64.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.33 billion. Apple had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 75.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.03 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 12th. Investors of record on Monday, November 9th were given a dividend of $0.205 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 6th. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. Apple’s payout ratio is presently 25.00%.

In related news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 31,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.80, for a total transaction of $3,737,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.42, for a total transaction of $1,877,140.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 320,784 shares in the company, valued at $35,420,969.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 563,814 shares of company stock worth $65,101,827 over the last 90 days. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on AAPL. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Macquarie reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $66.60 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Credit Suisse Group set a $106.00 price target on shares of Apple and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Apple from $107.75 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Apple currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.13.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

