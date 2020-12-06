Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Acquired by Gabelli Funds LLC

Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 274.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,137,940 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 833,775 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for about 1.0% of Gabelli Funds LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $131,785,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Apple by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 95,825,047 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $34,956,977,000 after purchasing an additional 2,448,814 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in Apple by 306.1% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 64,786,609 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $7,502,937,000 after acquiring an additional 48,834,074 shares during the period. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Apple by 113,515.1% during the 2nd quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 40,356,072 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 40,320,552 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Apple by 303.8% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 37,035,374 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $4,289,067,000 after acquiring an additional 27,863,617 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in Apple by 273.1% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 36,013,479 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $4,170,721,000 after acquiring an additional 26,361,765 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $122.25 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.15 and a 1-year high of $137.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.08 trillion, a PE ratio of 37.50, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s 50 day moving average is $116.78 and its 200-day moving average is $105.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The iPhone maker reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $64.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.33 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 75.15% and a net margin of 20.91%. Apple’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.03 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 4.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 12th. Investors of record on Monday, November 9th were paid a $0.205 dividend. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 6th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is 25.00%.

A number of brokerages have commented on AAPL. Barclays set a $100.00 price objective on Apple and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Apple to a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Apple from $120.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Apple from $112.50 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $150.00 price target on Apple and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $113.13.

In related news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.42, for a total value of $1,877,140.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 320,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,420,969.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 14,840 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.34, for a total value of $1,800,685.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 563,814 shares of company stock worth $65,101,827. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

