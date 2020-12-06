Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Stake Raised by Aperio Group LLC

Aperio Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 304.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,008,778 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,293,597 shares during the period. Apple makes up about 5.9% of Aperio Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Aperio Group LLC owned about 0.09% of Apple worth $1,738,166,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Investment House LLC boosted its position in shares of Apple by 299.3% in the 3rd quarter. Investment House LLC now owns 1,044,506 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $120,964,000 after buying an additional 782,909 shares in the last quarter. SP Asset Management boosted its position in shares of Apple by 303.9% in the 3rd quarter. SP Asset Management now owns 187,855 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $22,360,000 after buying an additional 141,341 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its position in shares of Apple by 283.8% in the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 221,336 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $25,633,000 after buying an additional 163,669 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its position in shares of Apple by 274.1% in the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 1,137,940 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $131,785,000 after buying an additional 833,775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Apple by 263.2% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 26,280,368 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $3,043,530,000 after buying an additional 19,044,093 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.65% of the company’s stock.

AAPL has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Apple and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Argus raised shares of Apple to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $140.00 target price (up previously from $117.50) on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Apple from $120.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.13.

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $122.25 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.08 trillion, a PE ratio of 37.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.30. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.15 and a fifty-two week high of $137.98. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $116.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $105.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The iPhone maker reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $64.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.33 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 75.15% and a net margin of 20.91%. Apple’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.03 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 9th were issued a $0.205 dividend. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 6th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.00%.

In other news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.42, for a total transaction of $1,877,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 320,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,420,969.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 31,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.80, for a total value of $3,737,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 563,814 shares of company stock valued at $65,101,827. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

