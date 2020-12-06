Aroundtown SA (OTCMKTS:AANNF) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Aroundtown SA (OTCMKTS:AANNF) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company.

AANNF has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Aroundtown in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Aroundtown from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 31st. Barclays cut Aroundtown from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Aroundtown in a research note on Friday, November 27th.

Aroundtown stock opened at $7.35 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.82 and its 200 day moving average is $5.72. Aroundtown has a one year low of $4.15 and a one year high of $9.50.

About Aroundtown

Aroundtown SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate company in Germany, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Belgium, and internationally. It invests in commercial and residential real estate properties, such as office, hotel, logistics, wholesale, retail, and other properties. The company was formerly known as Aroundtown Property Holdings PLC and changed its name to Aroundtown SA in September 2017.

